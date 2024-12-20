Viduthalai Part 2 X Review: Fans Slam Weak Script And Slow Pacing Amid Mixed Reactions

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Tamil period crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, hit theaters today, continuing its gripping tale of intense conflict between a police constable and the leader of a separatist group. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film serves as the sequel to Viduthalai Part 1, which was released earlier this year. The narrative continues to unfold in a two-part adaptation, exploring themes of politics, revolution, and human emotions against a turbulent backdrop.

Upon its release, social media platforms were flooded with mixed reviews from netizens. While some viewers praised the film for its gripping storytelling and stellar performances, others criticized it for a weak script and slow pacing.

Here’s a look at some of the reviews:

A fan rating it 4/5 stars shared their thoughts:

"#ViduthalaiPart2 REVIEW 4/5

Second half >>> First Half

VJS as Vaathiyaar is one of the best characters in his career. Manju did his best and Soori has done his part. Songs are really soulful. Vetrimaaran 's best work ever. It is worth every penny. Book you tickets."

Another fan noted,

"#ViduthalaiPart2 First Half - Above average to Good

- Started off with a Banger & hard hitting 30 mins

- Filled with Flashback of VJS... Contemporary portions were just 15 mins

- Few scenes felt dragged due to the over usage of Revolution !!

- VijaySethupathi as performer peaked in many scenes

- ManjuWarrier, Ken Karunas & Kishore was Good

Awaiting for the present sequences in the second half"

In contrast, another netizen expressed dissatisfaction, calling the film:

"#Viduthalai2 #ViduthalaiPart2 A weakly written & directed work that’s overlong & mostly uses montage-like storytelling. Functions more as a politics class than a narrative film. One of the blandest films of the year. A colossal waste of talent, time & resources."

#Viduthalai2 #ViduthalaiPart2 A weakly written & directed work that’s overlong & mostly uses montage-like storytelling. Functions more as a politics class than a narrative film. One of the blandest films of the year. A colossal waste of talent, time & resources. — No Name (@__NameNo__) December 20, 2024

However, another fan appreciated the film's engaging start, writing:

"First Half - Engaging

Initial 30 Mins was Terrific. VJS is stealing the show. Focused on politics this much but it's interesting.

Dialogues & Actions are raw and rustic.

#ViduthalaiPart2"

Despite the mixed reviews, Viduthalai Part 2 is performing well at the box office today. The film is up against other major releases like UI, Marco, and Bachhala Malli, yet it has garnered attention for its bold themes, strong performances, and the direction of Vetrimaaran.