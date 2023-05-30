topStoriesenglish2615553
Vignesh Shivan Shares Picture With Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja While Cheering For Chennai Super Kings In IPL Finale

Held in Ahmedabad on Monday, the IPL final match was between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:10 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan was seen attending the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he also posed for pictures with MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's wife Raviba Jadeja.

Held in Ahmedabad on Monday, the IPL final match was between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures, which he captioned: "CSK for life".

He also shared a video as he sat along with cricketers and their wives during the final moments. In the clip, he was seen all excited during the last ball.

Vignesh captioned it: "In the various moments of life I shall cherish forever! This has a special place! #CSK winnnnnnnnnnn what else do we need! The longest finals played ever! Waited for a couple of days and witnessed one of the greatest games ever played."

