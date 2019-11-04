close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viineet Kumar

Viineet Kumar starts shooting for 'Thiruttu Payale 2'

The film's shooting is currently taking place in Varanasi.

Viineet Kumar starts shooting for &#039;Thiruttu Payale 2&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Varanasi: After wooing audiences with his roles in "Bard of Blood" and "Saand Ki Aankh", actor Viineet Kumar has commenced the shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2".

The film's shooting is currently taking place in Varanasi.

Talking about the project, Viineet said: "I'm really excited for this film. The script is very interesting and something very different for me. Also, I'm glad that I'm shooting in Varanasi which is my hometown and the shoot was very well-timed. Looking forward to shoot the film in my hometown and then in Lucknow."

Directed by Susi Ganeshan, the remake also features Urvashi Rautela, who will be seen playing the love interest of Viineet.

The original film starred Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

 

Tags:
Viineet KumarThiruttu Payale 2Bard of Blood
Next
Story

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' shoot shifts to Gwalior

Must Watch

PT25M55S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day