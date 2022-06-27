NewsEntertainmentRegional
Vijay Babu, rape accused Malyali actor-producer, 'arrest' recorded by police

Vijay Babu had fled India after an actress accused him of rape and returned back to the country only after geting anticipatory bail orders.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

Kochi: Actor-producer Vijay Babu, who had got anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court last week, on Monday, his arrest was recorded by the local police here and he was given bail. According to the bail conditions, Babu has been asked to appear before the police probe team on June 27 and the police have been granted time to interrogate him: seven days between June 27 and July 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.

The court also asked him not to leave the state under any circumstances.

The police will use this time to take him to various places as part of evidence collection and after recording his arrest, they began interrogating him.

It was after almost two months of a long-drawn legal battle that Babu, got anticipatory bail.

On April 22, an actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam that she was raped and beaten by Babu several times in Kochi.

She also accused him of sedating her before sexual abuse.

As the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant whom he named.

The police, apart from the initial complaint, registered a second case against him for disclosing the name of the complainant.

Babu who had left the country after the actress filed a case against him, returned after the court gave him a temporary relief that he will not be arrested till his anticipatory bail plea is disposed and till then whenever the probe team seeks his presence, he should present himself before them, which he did.

After fleeing the country, he had spent some time in the UAE and then moved to Georgia.

