Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Look Cute Together In BTS Video Ahead Of 'Kushi' Release - Watch

New Delhi: 'Kushi's' trailer and romantic melodies have cemented a solid place in the hearts of the audience. What makes this romantic tale more special is the chemistry of the handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda and gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu who are coming to rule our hearts with this most desirable pairing. The proof of the same is well witnessed in the BTS video of the title song.

To drench the audience more in the fancy of Kushi, the makers have shared a BTS video of the title song of Kushi. In the video, the bond between, the smart and dashing Vijay and beautiful Samantha is well witnessed off the camera. As they shared the video, the caption further read, "The charm of @TheDeverakonda and @samantharuthprabhuoffl makes the #KushiTitleSong super special."

The BTS video of the Title song has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film. Moreover, it certainly states that the chemistry between the most desirable pair Vijay and Samantha is going to be a big highlight to watch in the film.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled release in cinemas on September 1st.