Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sizzling Chemistry Sets Stage On Fire At 'Kushi' Musical Concert - Watch

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going by the trailer ‘Kushi’ is all set to win hearts and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The concert went on to become a big success
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a beautiful performance

Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sizzling Chemistry Sets Stage On Fire At 'Kushi' Musical Concert - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After being greatly lauded for its music, 'Kushi' makers hosted a grand concert at HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad, on Independence day. The mass gathering at the concert proved that the audience cannot keep calm ahead of the much-awaited drama 'Kushi'. The concert went on to become a big success where the lead star cast along with the musician, singers and other members and fans from all over the world were present. 

The music of the upcoming much-awaited musical drama Kushi has been immensely loved all across. To cherish the same and to treat the audiences to a musical extravaganza night with one of a kind experience, the makers organized a grand event that caught everyone's eye, and the musical concert was themed the relevance of Independence Day. During the biggest musical concert night the desirable pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu stole the attention with their presence and their chemistry was something that couldn't be laid everyone eyes off them as the lead pair sparkled the stage as well as atmosphere with their beautiful chemistry and also both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated the fans with the electrifying and breathtaking performance at the event.

The makers further shared the glimpse of their mesmerizing performance from the musical concert on social media. The musical concert was indeed the biggest event that was enjoyed humongously by the audience. Besides the performance from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the mega event was filled with performances from the musician, the music director Hesham Abdul Wahab along with a talented Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going by the trailer ‘Kushi’ is all set to win hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.

