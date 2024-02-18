trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722672
Vijay Deverakonda Gives An EPIC Reply To Young Fan's Cute Post - WATCH VIDEO

Vijay stumbled upon a reel featuring two girls expressing their admiration for Vijay to comment on their reel. 

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda is a dynamic force in the Indian film industry, revered for his compelling performances and magnetic persona. With each role, he breathes life into characters, infusing them with depth and authenticity that resonate deeply with audiences. 

The actor has a wide fan base of young girls and recently Vijay stumbled upon a reel featuring two girls expressing their admiration for Vijay to comment on their reel. They wrote, “ If ‘Vijay Deverakonda’ commented on this video then we will start preparation of our exams!” To this Vijay Deverakonda responded says “Get 90% and I’ll meet you”. 

Vijay's impact extends beyond cinema, as he uses his platform to champion social causes and inspire positive change. With his innate talent, unwavering dedication, and relatable persona, Vijay Deverakonda continues to captivate hearts and leave an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

After the triumph of 'Khushi', Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to captivate audiences once more with his upcoming film, 'Family Star'. Directed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju, the movie stars Mrinal Thakur as the leading lady. Gopi Sundar is helming the music composition for the film, adding to the excitement surrounding its release on April 5.

 

