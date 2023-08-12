trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647896
Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's Kushi To Present Musical Concert on August 15 In Hyderabad

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Kushi' is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 02:13 AM IST

Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's Kushi To Present Musical Concert on August 15 In Hyderabad

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Kushi' has recently been released and left the audience mesmerized with its world of love. While the trailer captured the effervescent chemistry of the most desirable pair Vijay and Samantha that came along with a perfect blend of intense emotions with humor and picturesque visuals, the melodious music played a significant role to set the right tone. Now, taking ahead the musical celebration, the team 'Kushi' is all set to come with the biggest musical concert on 15th August at HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad. 

Celebrating the music of 'Kushi' the makers will be coming up with a never seen before musical concert that is all set to be held in HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad on the special occasion of Independence Day. As the biggest musical concert will see the presence of the most desirable couples Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it will be filled with blockbuster performances of the magical musician, the music director Hesham Abdul Wahab along with a talented Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi.  

While sharing a video announcing the arrival of this biggest musical concert, the makers jotted down the caption, "Get ready to Witness the Biggest Musical Concert. Let's celebrate Love & Music with #KushiMusicalConcert on AUG 15th at HICC Convention Centre, HYD. Book your Passes now! #Kushi in cinemas SEP 1st"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Moreover, after watching the intriguing love-filled trailer of 'Kushi', this musical concert is indeed the best way to celebrate love and music. So book your tickets now.  

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going by the trailer ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.

