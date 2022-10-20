Vijay Deverakonda spends time with soldiers, shares video-Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, ever since the release of movies such as 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Geeta Govindam' has become a household name across the country. The actor has managed to carve out a place for himself in the demanding Indian film industry in a very short period of time. The celebrity is currently Currently, the star is busy with his upcoming movies, and his fans are very excited to see him.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Vijay shared a glimpse of the recent activity he did with the Jawans of India. Earlier he had shared a picture from the same activity which he had done. The video he shared showcased him shooting a rifle. In the caption, he wrote “This Diwali Guns, Guns, Guns.Night patrols, games, songs, dance, boat races, survival drills. Great memories #JaiHind #JaiJawaan #NDTV”.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in the film 'Liger', in which he acted alongside Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as Kushi, a romantic drama with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jana Gana Mana, an action drama with Pooja Hegde, among others.