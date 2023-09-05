Vijay Deverakonda Surprises Fans As He Donates Rs 1 Crore Ahead Of 'Kushi' Success

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda made a triumphant return with his film 'Kushi', starring alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie has had an impressive opening at the box office and garnered positive reviews. It's poised to continue its successful theatrical run in the days ahead.

Vijay has always been grateful towards his fans, and to show this he is going to be giving away ₹1 crore to 100 families in the next 10 days. Each family will be given a cheque for 1 lakh rupees, and this will be done under the #SpreadingKushi. The actor went on to say, “I am giving away One crore to our families, From my remuneration KUSHI remuneration, Will select a 100 Families, In the coming next 10 days I'll give One Lakh Cheque to each family, We should all share my success and happiness, If not shared my income, this success doesn't have any worth. Tomorrow I'll upload a form, On my social media, I don't know how to do this but, #SpreadingKUSHI”

Furthermore actor took to his instagram stories, and posted a video of him visiting his fans at the theatre. We saw his loyal fans surrounding his car outside the theatre. He showed his gratefulness and kept on bowing to his fans. He penned a small note down saying, “My people You are my #Kushi! know how it is to enter and leave a theatre when you all feel sad, and i know how it feels to enter and leave when you are all overjoyed! want to always see you happy happy happy, so i will work to make that happen. I love you, Your man Vijay Deverakonda”

The actor has always showed how grateful he is for his fans and the success that they have brought him. To give back to his fandom every year he has a custom, where he turns into santa also known as ‘DeveraSanta’ and gave 100 fans an all expense paid trip to Manali. This just goes to show how much he values his fans and everything that he has. Along with turning into “DeveraSanta” every year he also on his birthday as well he does not miss the chance to make his fans feel special, he announced that three ice creams trucks, named The Deverakonda Birthday Truck, would be travelling across Hyderabad and distributing free ice cream to all those going in the heat.

Vijay has always given his audience a fabulous performance, and with ‘Kushi’ he proves that he is the perfect Lover Boy!

On the workfront after receiving immense love for his role in Kushi, he will be seen next in VD 13 and in an untitled project with Geeta Govindam director Parasuram.”