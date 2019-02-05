हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda to play a Singareni mines worker in Kranthi Madhav's film?

The team recently shot for the film Yellandu, Khammam.

Vijay Deverakonda to play a Singareni mines worker in Kranthi Madhav&#039;s film?

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for his upcoming film with Kranthi Madhav which is progressing at a brisk mode. The team was recently shooting for the film in Yellandu, Khammam and pictures of Vijay from the sets had gone on the internet.

The latest news is that Vijay is playing a worker in the Singareni mines in this film and he will be working for the welfare of all the employees of the Colony. His character in the film will be seen solving big issues that locals face. Though it was reported that the film went on floors just a couple of days, the shooting went floors sometime back itself. 

Fans of Vijay, who spotted him in Khammam, shared the pictures on social media.

The film will have Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite playing the leading ladies. As per the latest reports, Catherine Tresa has also been roped in to play a key role in the film.

Rasshi Khanna is pretty excited about the love story where she will be teaming up opposite Deverkonda. In the film, the couple will be shown going through ups and downs in their relationship. Raashi, who is very senior to Vijay, is teaming up for the first time with him.

Kranthi Madhav has made films like 'Onamalu', 'Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju', 'Ungarala Rambabu' and others and is popular for feel-good stories. We have to wait to know the kind of emotion he will be conveying this time to the audience with his film. 

Tags:
Vijay DeverakondaKranthi MadhavVijay Deverakonda mines workerRaashi KhannaAshwarya Rajesh
Next
Story

Shweta Tripathi trains with circus artists for her Tamil film debut

Must Watch

PT2M50S

'Moral Victory for CBI,' says Centre as it lauds SC direction to Kolkata police chief

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close