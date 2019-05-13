Vijay Deverakonda to unveil second track from Dear Comrade on May 15

Dear Comrade was slated to release on May 31 but postponed to July 26. After the announcement of the delay of the release, the team has announced that the second track will be unveiled on May 12. However, the release has been postponed.

The team has announced that the second single will now be released on May 15, at 11:11 am.

To announce the delay, director Bharat Kamma took to his official Twitter account and wrote, “’I know you are eagerly waiting for the song..but, I have an excuse, like every class has a bad student who distracts everyone, Vijay didn't let us work. I apologise for this. Song definitely on 15th May, 11:11am @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial @YashBigBen’’

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda are disappointed with the sudden delay. They replied to the director’s tweet and said that at least Vijay Deverakonda should have updated them as they were counting hours for the song to be revealed.

Well, after tweets started pouring in, Vijay also replied and wrote, “We don't have any excuse - It was my birthday, we played cricket, we got body pains, we sat and listened to song on loop and couldn't finish cutting video - teacher got distracted Song pakka on 15th - 11:11 AM #ammathodu #DearComrade’’.