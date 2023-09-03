Vijay Deverakonda Visits Yadadri Temple With Family Post 'Kushi' Success

New Delhi: The heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is currently ruling the hearts of the masses with his lover boy charm in the latest release Kushi. Having brought an absolutely heart-winning love story to the audience, the handsome hunk has again come up with a character to make people fall in love with him. While the film is enjoying a great run on the big screens across the world, Vijay along with his family and team of Kushi visited Yadadri Temple, Telangana to seek the divine blessing of the god.

The makers of Kushi captured this moment of Vijay's visit to Yadadri Temple, Telangana. They further shared some pictures in which Vijay can be seen donning a full traditional attire, a kurta, along with lungi. The caption further reads, "The man of the hour, @TheDeverakonda along with his family and team #Kushi took divine blessings at the Yadadri Temple after scoring a BLOCKBUSTER Book your tickets for the BLOCKBUSTER FAMILY ENTERTAINER"

Vijay Deverakonda fans have been waiting for the release of Kushi to watch the handsome hunk in an out-and-out romantic avatar. As the film has finally been released, everyone loves Vijay in this pure love story and his adorable chemistry with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On the work front, As Kushi now creating wonders at the box office, Vijay has an interesting lineup ahead with the other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with Geetha Govindam director.