Vijay Deverakonda wishes fans on Makar Sankranti, shares glimpse of 'puja' at his house- See Pic

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Vijay Deverakonda wished his fans and shared a glimpse of the puja from his house.

Jan 15, 2023

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, South superstar Vijay Deverakonda wished his fans and shared a glimpse of the puja from his house. On Sunday, Vijay posted a picture with his family members on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy Sankranti." 

Fans of the actor could not control their excitement as soon as they saw the pictures and started sending their wishes in the comments section. “Wish u the same,” commented one user. “So nyc traditional attire,” added another user. 

The picture features Vijay along with his parents and brother. Dressed in traditional clothes, the Deverakonda family was seen performing the puja in the frame. `Arjun Reddy` fame Vijay marked his Bollywood debut in Puri Jagganadh`s directorial `Liger`, opposite Ananya Panday, in 2021.  

Produced by Dharma Productions, Vijay hogged the limelight during the promotions of `Liger` across different states. But the movie tanked at the box office.  

Vijay announced his new project, which will be helmed by `Jersey` fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri, on Friday. From the posters, it seemed, Vijay will be playing the role of a tough cop. Other than this, he will be seen in ‘Khushi’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’. Apart from work, Vijay hits the headlines for his rumoured relationship with south star Rashmika Mandanna. They were reportedly vacationing in the Maldives last year.  

