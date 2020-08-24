हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's chillout mantra

Vijay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his pup Storm, along with another dog named Chester.

Vijay Deverakonda&#039;s chillout mantra
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@thedeverakonda

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is seen chilling out with furry friends Storm and Chester in his latest post.

Vijay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his pup Storm, along with another dog named Chester.

"Chilling with these boys @thestormdeverakonda and @chester.thesamoyed," Vijay captioned the image, which currently has a whopping 1.7 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chilling with these boys @thestormdeverakonda and @chester.thesamoyed.

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

Last month, Vijay shared snapshots of his dog Storm with fans for the first time.

Speaking about his work, Vijay's next is tentatively titled "Fighter".

He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Tags:
Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda instagramVijay Deverakonda pics
Next
Story

South superstar Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' digital release date announced
  • 31,06,348Confirmed
  • 57,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M14S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: See what is the accusation of Sushant's father on Riya and the claims of Riya herself?