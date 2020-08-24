Vijay Deverakonda's chillout mantra

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is seen chilling out with furry friends Storm and Chester in his latest post.

Vijay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his pup Storm, along with another dog named Chester.

"Chilling with these boys @thestormdeverakonda and @chester.thesamoyed," Vijay captioned the image, which currently has a whopping 1.7 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Last month, Vijay shared snapshots of his dog Storm with fans for the first time.

Speaking about his work, Vijay's next is tentatively titled "Fighter".

He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.