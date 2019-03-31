Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade release to be postponed?

Vivek Devarkonda’s upcoming film Dear Comrade was slated for release on May 31 but now, looks like the film might get postponed. The Bharat Kamma directorial has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and the teaser which was unveiled recently has gone viral for various reasons and also sparked too many controversies.

Well, the reason for the delay of the film is the release of another hero’s film on the same date. Suriya Shivakumar’s NGK (Nandha Gopalan Kumaran), which also has Sai Pallavi is slated for release on May 31 in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Vijay’s Dear Comrade is also releasing in Tamil and Telugu besides Kannada and Malayalam. So as the reach is going to be a little wider, the actor is keen on postponing as he doesn’t want to take the risk with the film.

While Vijay’s Arjun Reddy opened to amazing collections in Tamil too, NOTA, his second film in Telugu has opened to mixed responses. So Vijay is trying to make sure that his third film in Tamil will not go for a toss at the box office.

So it is said that he asked Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Dear Comrade to take a look at the situation and make some changes in the release date if possible. Well, distributors have been told that the film will be releasing on May 31. Well, all that we can do is just to wait for an official update from the makers now.