Vijay Deverakonda's next film titled 'Hero'

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with Anand Annamalai is titled 'Hero'. The project is official now and Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the film have announced it on their Twitter handle.

They wrote, “Mighty glad to announce our Production No. 9 with @TheDeverakonda to be directed by Anand Annamalai in all South Indian languages titled “HERO”. Shoot starts on 22nd April in New Delhi. More details soon. ” (sic)

This is Mythri Movie Makers’ second film with Vijay Deverakonda, the first one being 'Dear Comrade', which is still underway. Producers are pretty happy to be teaming up with Vijay once again and they are quite confident on bagging a hit.

Anand Annamalai is popular for his film 'Kuttrame Thandanai' which became a huge hit in Tamil film industry. So there are hopes pinned up on this director and the film he is going to direct with Vijay.

As per the reports, Vijay will be seen as a biker who will be interested in racing and a lot more stuff related to biking. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Looks like Vijay is completely occupied with back-to-back films and is keeping himself busy to make as many movies as possible. Every two days, he is making headlines. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film which is being directed by Kranthi Madhav.