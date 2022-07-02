New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda dropped the super hot shirtless poster from his upcoming Pan India film ‘Liger’. The poster has gone viral on the internet with fans showering it with immense love.

Taking to his social media, Vijay shared a poster from his next, where he can be seen all nude, holding a bunch of roses as he wrote: "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER"

The actor has taken over social media within minutes of the launch of the poster as his poster which reads, "Saala Crossbreed" is trending on Twitter already. Netizens around the nation are going gaga over the strapping hot masculine physique of the young man. Taking to their social media handles, fans shared :

Undoubtedly #SexiestPosterEver

You're proving why we are crazy about you. And then you should have You truly to out of ur way to make an impact... #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/fR1x6XlL3b July 2, 2022

#SexiestPosterEver of the decade from our fav @TheDeverakonda who’s looking gorgeous as ever. Jealous of those roses #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/ncpaMXtvzC — Karya (@Introvert07girl) July 2, 2022

If sexy had a face then it should be this poster @TheDeverakonda #SexiestPosterEver pic.twitter.com/MCstUI7HBc — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) July 2, 2022

This is a piece of art @TheDeverakonda you have distracted almost every human right now what have you doneee #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/Ybmsojr9eJ — shiva40318 (@shiva40318) July 2, 2022

Vijay is sure to leave you dreaming as only he could have pulled off such a hot poster with such ease and swag, leaving fans excited all across the country.

The actor will set the big screens on fire with 'Liger' from August 25, 2022.