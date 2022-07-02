NewsEntertainmentRegional
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Vijay Deverakonda is sure to leave you dreaming as only he could have pulled off such a hot poster with such ease and swag, leaving fans excited all across the country.

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda dropped the super hot shirtless poster from his upcoming Pan India film ‘Liger’. The poster has gone viral on the internet with fans showering it with immense love. 

Taking to his social media, Vijay shared a poster from his next, where he can be seen all nude, holding a bunch of roses as he wrote: "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER"

The actor has taken over social media within minutes of the launch of the poster as his poster which reads, "Saala Crossbreed" is trending on Twitter already. Netizens around the nation are going gaga over the strapping hot masculine physique of the young man. Taking to their social media handles, fans shared : 

Vijay is sure to leave you dreaming as only he could have pulled off such a hot poster with such ease and swag, leaving fans excited all across the country.

The actor will set the big screens on fire with 'Liger' from August 25, 2022. 

 

