हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay

Vijay-starrer 'Beast' to be available on Netflix from May 11

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Beast' features Vijay as a former RAW agent who tries to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Vijay-starrer &#039;Beast&#039; to be available on Netflix from May 11

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay's latest movie 'Beast' will start streaming on Netflix from May 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The Tamil-language film, which released theatrically on April 13, will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on the digital platform.

"Can you feel the power, terror, fire because 'Beast' arrives on Netflix on May 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi," a post on Netflix India's official Twitter handle read.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Beast' features Vijay as a former RAW agent who tries to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Pooja Hegde starred opposite Vijay in the movie, which was produced by Sun Pictures.

Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen and Aparna Das are also part of the film's cast. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VijaybeastBeast filmNetflixPooja HegdeSun Pictures
Next
Story

Keerthy Suresh, says her character in Saani Kaayidham revenge crime-thriller was ‘daunting’ at first

Must Watch

PT10M39S

Navneet Rana got bail by the Mumbai sessions court with several conditions