close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bigil

Vijay starrer 'Bigil' collects a whopping over Rs 200 cr in 5 days

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted: "#Bigil grossed Rs 203 crore globally in flat 5 days. 

Vijay starrer &#039;Bigil&#039; collects a whopping over Rs 200 cr in 5 days

Chennai: Tamil superstar Vijay's Diwali release, 'Bigil' has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark globally in just five days since its release.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted: "#Bigil grossed Rs 203 crore globally in flat 5 days. #ThalapathyVijay unstoppable winning streak continues."

According to timesofindia.com, the film, directed by Atlee Kumar, is having a dream run worldwide as it released in almost 4,200 screens.

Vijay is known as Thalapathy to Tamil fans and the film continues his winning streak at the box-office. Incidentally, this is his third release with Atlee after "Theri" and "Mersal". With both earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans hope "Bigil" will repeat the box-office feat.

'Bigil' is a sports action film that has Vijay in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women's football team. The actor underwent training for the coach's character.

 

Tags:
bigilVijayBigil Box Officebigil box office collections
Next
Story

Anthem row: Video doesn't show family sitting, say Police

Must Watch

PT2M23S

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Sunderbani, Indian Army retaliates