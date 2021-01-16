हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Thalapathy

Vijay Thalapathy's 'Master' crosses 50 cr mark in Tamil Nadu alone; Hindi remake on cards

Master has witnessed a huge box office opening in its first three days in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay Thalapathy&#039;s &#039;Master&#039; crosses 50 cr mark in Tamil Nadu alone; Hindi remake on cards
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: The Tamil film Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, has grossed over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone within the first three days and is all set to be remade in Hindi.

Casting for the Hindi adaptation is expected to begin soon. Informing about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "IT'S OFFICIAL... #MASTER #HINDI REMAKE... #Master - starring #Vijay and #VijaySethupathi - will now be remade in #Hindi... Endemol Shine India, Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and 7 Screen Studio will produce the #Hindi adaptation... Casting for #Hindi remake will commence soon."

Meanwhile, Master has witnessed a huge box office opening in its first three days in Tamil Nadu.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted: "#Master smashes past the 50 CR gross mark in TN today (the third day). 3-days total TN gross will be close to 55 CR. Boxoffice Monster #ThalapathyVijay has made it look like the good-old-days. Pongal time assaultuu by #MasterFilm. #MasterPongal #Thalapathy #VijaySethupathi."

 

 

