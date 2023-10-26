trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680358
Vijay Varma Announces His Debut Tamil Film Suriya 43

Actor Vijay Varma's 'Suriya 43' will be directed by 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Vijay Varma has set the internet abuzz with a big surprise – his debut in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming movie 'Suriya 43'. With an ensemble cast that includes the esteemed actor Suriya and the multitalented Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma expressed his excitement by saying, "My first Tamil film and it can't get grander than this!"

The announcement video of 'Suriya 43' has piqued curiosity and interest of fans and cinephiles alike. As Vijay joins forces with the stellar cast, anticipation is building for what promises to be a visual spectacle and a cinematic treat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Taking to his social media accounts, Vijay shared the exhilarating news and conveyed his enthusiasm for this new journey. He wrote, "I am so thrilled and delighted to be working with you and this fantastic team Sudha ma'am has brought together. My first Tamil film and it can't get grander than this! Onwards #Suriya43."

"It's going to be super special. Here we go Happy to be a part of #Suriya43 alongside such talented people. Let's make it epic," Vijay added, expressing his eagerness to be a part of this exciting project.

Vijay's remarkable journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of extraordinary. It began with 'Lust Stories 2,' followed by impactful performances in 'Dahaad,' 'Kaal Koot,' and his latest release, 'Jaane Jaan.' 

With each project, Vijay has not only entertained audiences but also earned a growing legion of fans who appreciate his versatile acting skills.

