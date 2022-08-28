'Vikram' becomes highest grossing Tamil film of all time

New Delhi: Kamal Haasan’s Tamil film ‘Vikram’ has had a legendary run at the box office. Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film stars Kamal Haasan in the lead along with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.

The film has collected around 432 crore rupees at the box office worldwide. Out of this, around 307 crore rupees have been collected at the domestic box office itself. After its release in June this year, the film has broken nearly every box office record in the Kollywood film industry. It even beat the blockbuster ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ in the state of Tamil Nadu by a significant margin of 40 crore rupees.

The film’s major earnings came from the states of South India with figures of Rs 142 crores in Tamil Nadu, Rs 42.60 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 25.40 crores in Karnataka, Rs 40.50 crores in Kerala and Rs 17.30 crores from the rest of India.

It is a spin-off of the 1986 film of the same name. The plot of the film follows a black-ops squad led by Agent Vikram (Kamal Haasan), who plans to catch a drug syndicate group called Vetti Vagaiyara, led by Sandhanam (Vijay Sethupathi), who wants to send the missing drugs to his cold-blooded boss Rolex.