Vikram Sustains Rib Injury During Thangalaan Rehearsals, Confirms Manager

Vikram was most recently seen playing Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's period-action epic 'Ponniyin Selvan II'.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: ANI

CHENNAI: Acclaimed actor Vikram broke his rib during 'Thangalaan' rehearsals and is taking time off his professional commitments, said his manager on Wednesday. Directed by Pa Ranjith, 'Thangalaan' is reportedly set against the backdrop of mining fields in the early 19th century.

Suryanarayanan M, Vikram's manager, informed fans and followers of the actor on Twitter. "Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while."

He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest," Suryanarayanan wrote in the post.

Vikram was most recently seen playing Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's period-action epic 'Ponniyin Selvan II'.

The actor's manager also thanked the audiences for 'the astounding response' for the film.

