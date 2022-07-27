Mumbai: Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' is all set to hit the screens and the excitement over the next big film from down South can be easily felt. From its songs to action sequences, the superhero movie set in a fantasy land has been creating the right buzz. It's not surprising that more than 800 VFX artists have worked to create the Kichcha Sudeepa's world of 'Vikrant Rona' in 3D.

The movie's makers assembled the best VFX artists to execute the visual wonder that 'Vikrant Rona' is.

In order to perfect the scenes, the makers had even rehashed and planned the scenes over and again.

'Vikrant Rona' is being billed as the biggest 3-D experience in Indian cinema.

Talking about the same, the lead actor Kichcha Sudeepa says, "The use of VFX is incredible. It was more of a learning experience for me. The visuals are very appealing and the fans will enjoy watching the film."

Director Anup Bhandari says, "The scale of the film is very big and there were a lot of parallax shots in the film that were tailor made for 3D. It is an experience that I am confident people will really enjoy."

'Vikrant Rona' is one of the most ambitious projects of Kichcha Sudeepa. His on-screen chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie has not gone unnoticed either.

The duo's song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' has fast become a party favourite too with Jacqueline's dance movies drawing particular attention.

The team had recently unveiled the 3D trailer and the 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song to the media fraternity across the country.

'Vikrant Rona' is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India.

The film, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. It will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. The film releases worldwide on July 28 in 3D.