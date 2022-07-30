BENGALURU: Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' cheered up the box office, after back-to-back duds from Bollywood, as it raked in Rs 35.35 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release (that is, more than the entire opening weekend collection of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera').

Released on 2,500 screens globally on Thursday (compared to 5,250 in the case of 'Shamshera'), 'Vikrant Rona', a superhero 3D film which has been made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, appears to be poised to join other South Indian pan-India productions that got the cash registers working overtime.

Its opening-day performance is the second best for a Kannada film after the phenomenal 'KGF: Chapter 2' debuted at Rs 164.5 crore, but it is ahead of 'James', 'KGF: Chapter 1' and the dog film '777 Charlie' in that order.

With its breathtaking visuals and special effects, `Vikrant Rona` has been able to strike a connect with the millennial crowd and families alike. The fantasy superhero flick has been well-made and is relatable at the same time, according to critics.

According to the makers, more than 800 artists worked on the VFX effects for `Vikrant Rona`. The film is a visual marvel choreographed by Anup Bhandari, who has done a marvellous job behind the camera.

After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, it is now Kichcha Sudeep`s turn to turn on the southern charm for pan-Indian audiences. Sudeep`s mannerisms and swag quotient could well have youngsters imitating him.

The party-pumping 'Vikrant Rona' number 'Ra Ra Rakkamma', featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeep, has also played a role in getting the audiences into theatres. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' has been garnering millions of views across social media channels.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations, 'Vikrant Rona' also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in leading roles.

