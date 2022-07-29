NEW DELHI: Kichha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's action-adventure thriller flick 'Vikrant Rona', which arrived in theatres on July 28, has been leaked online. The movie has fallen pray to the piracy and is now available in full HD version on popular pirated websites such as TamilRockerz, Movierulz, filmyzilla and Tamilmv, and other torrent sites. The film is reportedly available for download in HD quality. As per reports, even after taking stringent measures by the makers to stop the film from piracy, it was leaked online barly a couple of hours after its theatrical release.

Earlier, films like 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'She 2', 'Bhoo Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Sarkari Vaari Paata', 'KGF 2', 'RRR', 'Acharya', 'Stranger Things Season 4', Attack', '83' became victim of piracy and were leaked online.

Vikrant Rona storyline:

Almost half a century ago, a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest starts witnessing a series of unexplainable events which they attribute to the supernatural. This coincides with the arrival of an eccentric, cigar smoking, badass police officer, Vikrant Rona. A mysterious game unfolds where everyone in the village is a potential victim and everyone is a suspect. Will Vikrant crack the puzzle and hunt down those responsible when everyone's a suspect?

The film was initially planned to be made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, however, the budget was increased to Rs 95 crore due to the scale of the film.

So far, 'Vikrant Rona' has received mixed reviews from the critics and audience, alike. The story, performances, cinematography, background score, action sequences, production values, VFX and CGI, and the suspense factor have been highly praised. However, the screenplay, direction, and editing were criticized.