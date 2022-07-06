NewsEntertainmentRegional
ENTERTAINMENT

Vikrant Rona’s song ‘Lullaby’ Hindi version out, watch Kichcha Sudeep’s cute chemistry with child artist

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, it is presented by Salman Khan Films.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vikrant Rona’s song ‘Lullaby’ Hindi version out, watch Kichcha Sudeep’s cute chemistry with child artist

Mumbai: The much awaited Hindi version of the song 'Lullaby' from the film 'Vikrant Rona' is finally out. After successfully launching the Hindi trailer of Vikrant Rona, the makers have released the song Lullaby sung by Vijay Prakash, and originally composed and written by Anup Bhandari.

This latest song from the playlist of Vikrant Rona is a soulful number. Its lyrics, vocals, and music have touched the souls of the listeners in the Kannada version. The Hindi version mirrors the Kannada version as the song is dedicated to the relationship between a father and daughter.

The lyric video of the song shows lead actor Sudeep singing to a girl amid beautiful visuals. The Kannada version of Lullaby has already garnered more than a million views in a day.

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, it is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. It is directed by Anup Bhandari and is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

EntertainmentVikrant RonaKichcha SudeepVikrant Rona LullabyJacqueline Fernandes

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022