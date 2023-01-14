topStoriesenglish
WALTAIR VEERAYYA DAY 1 COLLECTIONS

Waltair Veerayya Box Office collections Day 1: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja's mass entertainer gets grand opening!

Waltair Veerayya Day 1 Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's action comedy has been widely appreciated by masses and classes alike.

Jan 14, 2023

New Delhi: Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated Waltair Veerayya opened in theatres on Friday, January 13, 2023, and owing to Lohri and Makar Sankranti festivals, the film has got a grand opening. According to trade reports, the action mass entertainer has got opened well in cinemas and fans have given it a big thumbs up.  The Telugu action comedy is directed by Bobby Kolli.

WALTAIR VEERAYYA DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Chiranjeevi's action-packed performance has been appreciated by his fans. According to trade tracking site Sacnilk.com, Waltair Veerayya has got a decent opening of around Rs 29 crore net in India as per early estimates. The figure can go up once the full data is out. 

WALTAIR VEERAYYA STORYLINE, PLOT

Chiranjeevi plays the local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Superstar Ravi Teja's impressive act won the hearts of fans and the face-off between the two remains the highlight. 

Waltair Veerayya is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the titular character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version were out on the same day.

The story is written by Bobby Kolli, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy.

 

