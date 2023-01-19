Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collections: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja starrer emerges a winner, crosses Rs 100 Crore mark- Check Worldwide figures here

Hyderabad: Superstar Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya has struck gold at the box office and emerging to be a huge success. It is turning out to be one of the most successful Chiranjeevi films since his comeback seven years ago with Khaidi No 150. Waltair Veerayya entered the prestigious 100 Crore club in just 5 days of its release also it became the first Indian film in 2023 to cross $2M gross in the USA. According to trade analysts, this movie will emerge as the highest-grossing movie of Chiranjeevi’s career at the end of its theatrical run.

Waltair Veerayya is a Telugu-language action comedy film directed by Bobby Koll. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa. Chiranjeevi is seen essaying the role of a smuggler. He is introduced as the 'Pablo Escobar of India.' Meanwhile, Ravi plays a copy in the action-comedy. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan in a key role.

Box office tracking portal Andhra Box Office took to Twitter to share that film’s gross earnings in five days. As per their tweet, the film is on its way to becoming a super hit. “Waltair Veerayya five days total worldwide collections: ₹129.8 crores. Superb run! Towards super hit.”

Chiranjeevi's last movie Acharya bombed at the box office. According to Box Office India, Acharya which was made on a budget of Rs 250 crore had faced losses of over Rs 100 crore, a rarity for any Indian film.

Chiranjeevi will work on his next Telugu project, Bholaa Shankar, which is an official remake of Ajith's superhit Tamil film Vedalam. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in key roles.