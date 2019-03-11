Watch intriguing Brahmastra official logo in Telugu

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming venture 'Brahmastra' official movie logo has been released in Telugu by the makers. The Twitter handle of the movie page shared it on the micro-blogging site and we must say it ups the intrigue level.

Watch the official #Brahmastra movie logo in Telugu

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. This is the first time that Ranbir, Alia and Bachchan senior will be seen sharing screen space together.

'Naagin' fame Mouni Roy plays an important part in this Ayan Mukerji directorial. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has backed the project which is releasing on Christmas this year.

Earlier this month, the official logo was first unveiled at Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh where the lead pair of Ranbir and Alia along with director Ayan were present.