Did Prabhas Just Drop A Clue About Working With Ram Charan? Here’s What He Said

The much-anticipated teaser of Prabhas-starrer Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD is finally out. The makers recently unveiled the first glimpse of the Nag Ashwin directorial at the San Diego Comic-Con, taking the excitement among fans to the next level. While the teaser itself along with the pictures and videos from the event are going viral on social media, a clip of actor Prabhas has caught the fans' attention, leaving them excited and happy. The actor while speaking to the media seemingly dropped a sly hint about working with actor Ram Charan in the future.

In the viral video, the Bahubali actor can be seen expressing his equation with Ram Charan as he calls the RRR star his friend.

Prabhas On Working With Ram Charan

During the media interaction at the teaser launch, Prabhas was asked if he would ever collaborate with Ram Charan, to which he said, "Yeah, we might some time. Ram Charan is my friend, they are my friends. So, we are going to work one day for sure."

While the actor didn't speak further on this, his remark did leave a lot of their fans excited over seeing them together.

Project K Team At Comic-Con

Nag Ashwin's Project K, now officially titled Kalki 2898 AD, created history by becoming the first-ever Indian film to feature at the Comic-Con. Besides the director, the lead actors including Prabhas and Kamal Haasan were present at the event, while Deepika Padukone was absent.

The team unveiled the teaser, giving a glimpse of Prabhas in the role of a brave warrior who comes up to protect humanity. Fans are guessing that the film will be inspired by Kalki — Lord Vishnu's avatar.

Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

The short teaser shows an evil and dark world where Prabhas's superhero character will save the world. The teaser also gives glimpses of Kamal Haasan as the antagonist, and of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

The film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024, and will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.