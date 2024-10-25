New Delhi: With the weekend just around the corner, picking the perfect watchlist can be tricky. But don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! This week, Prime Video offers a fantastic lineup of must-watch releases, spanning action thrillers to comedy dramas. From intense suspense to lighthearted laughs, there’s something for everyone.

Kadaisi Ulaga Por

A dystopian science-fiction Tamil action thriller set in the year 20281. The film follows Thamizharasan, an orphan from Tamil Nadu, India, who falls in love with Keerthana, the daughter of the Chief Minister. As Tamizh helps Keerthana navigate her political journey, they face numerous challenges from the Republic and internal political conspiracies. This experimental film combines action, drama, and romance, offering a unique perspective on a global crisis from a local viewpoint. Directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who also stars in the film alongside Anagha L.K., Nassar, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal roles, this intense action thriller is now streaming exclusively in India on Prime Video.

Swag

In the Telugu comedy-drama Swag, SI Bhavabhuti, a disheartened police officer, discovers he's the heir to a fortune and must navigate a chaotic inheritance battle. Amidst the comedy and intrigue, he forms unexpected friendships and finds a chance for redemption. This engaging Telugu drama is now streaming on Prime Video. Directed and written by Hasith Goli, the comedy movie features Sree Vishnu, Ritu Varma, Sunil in lead roles, along with Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, Ravi Babu, Getup Srinu, Goparaju Ramana and Saranya Pradeep in pivotal roles. The Tamil drama is now streaming exclusively worldwide on Prime Video.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

In 1995 and 2005, spanning across two time periods, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, an original crime-suspense-action series, follows the life, childhood friends, and repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity. Co-directed by Masaharu Take alongside Kengo Takimoto, the series stars Ryoma Takeuch Kento Kaku Munetaka Aoki Toshiaki Karasawa in lead roles. The Japanese Original Crime Action series. is now streaming in Japanese with dubs in English and Hindi on Prime Video.