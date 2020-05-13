Who is Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj? All you need to know about her

New Delhi: On Tuesday evening, actor Rana Daggubati sent the internet into a meltdown after he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj, an entrepreneur. It came as a big surprise to all his fans as hardly did anyone know that they are in a relationship. As soon as Rana posted a loved-up picture with Miheeka and revealed that “she said yes”, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple from his colleagues, friends and family. Rana and Miheeka are still ruling the trends list too.

Here’s the picture he posted:

Miheeka Bajaj belongs to a business family of Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She has done her Masters degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University. Miheeka is the founder of an interior design label and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.

A post about Rana’s fiancee on Dew Drop Design Studio’s Instagram timeline reads, “Our founder Miheeka Bajaj has an avid passion for everything vintage, and has the magical ability to weave her client’s dreams into reality! In her free time, she’ll be found playing with her puppy Peaches, reading a book in her garden, whipping up her favorite dark chocolate ice-cream, or exploring the streets of her local cities drawing inspiration to curate unique events.”

She also has a close-knit circle in Bollywood. She is close to Sonam Kapoor’s family and is followed by them on Instagram too. Miheeka and her family were part of Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s wedding functions. Her brother Samarth Bajaj is married to fashion designer Kunal Rawal’s sister Sasha Rawal Bajaj. Meanwhile, Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj is the director and creative head of a jewellery brand.

Congratulations, Rana and Miheeka!