Why actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Sundeep Kishan's tweet exchange on TikTok ban is trending

New Delhi: Tollywood actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Sundeep Kishan's have occupied the trends list on Tuesday for their Twitter exchange on ban on TikTok in India. Fifty-nine apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, were banned by India on Monday in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

Soon after the announcement was made, Twitter was flooded in support of the decision and many stars also tweeted in favour of the ban. However, Nikhil Siddhartha's tweet, which said, "TIKTOK shouldn't be banned... as long as they respect our country.. our life and DEMOCRACY. 'Period'. #TikTokBanIndia", confused the netizens.

Of course, his tweet was posted in sarcasm, but many Twitter users couldn't really understand his point and Sundeep Kishan was one of them. They later indulged in a banter claiming it will lead to job losses.

Sundeep tweeted to Nikhil saying that the ban was a "bold move though unemployment will be there."

"My instant reaction was the same, mama but banning these apps is a necessary Bold Move.. What the Chinese Government is up to is atrocious. We are at loss of employment as well but has to be viewed as collateral damage in the view of national interest," he said.

The actor further stated, "TikTok was evaluated as a $75 Billion company in Jan 2020 & is one of the top taxpayers in China...we are pretty much funding a nation which is attacking us.. It’s actually a cool app which should have had better security & privacy features..Unfortunate for them to lose India."

Nikhil was quick to correct Sundeep and said he also said the same thing but with sarcasm.

Read their Twitter exchange here:

TIKTOK shudnt be banned... as long as they respect our country.. our life and DEMOCRACY

"Period" #tiktokbanindia — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 30, 2020

Tik Tok was evaluated as a $75 Billion company in Jan 2020 & is one of the Top tax payers in China...we are pretty much funding a Nation which is attacking us..

It’s actually a cool app which should have had better security & privacy features..Unfortunate for them to lose #India pic.twitter.com/EVIVlxMePW — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) June 30, 2020

Exactly my point mama... u shud read my tweet again and also the sarcasm in it lets push this hashtag #BanChineseProducts — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 30, 2020

On the work front, Nikhil Siddhartha will be next seen in 'Karthikeya 2' and '18 Pages' while Sundeep Kishan has four projects lined up for release.