Pushpa 2 Hyderabad Stampede: A woman was killed and her son sustained serious injuries in a stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' starring Allu Arjun, on Wednesday night, according to media reports.

Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob outside Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads, as per news agency IANS. Chaos erupted after overenthusiastic fans of Allu Arjun surged to see the actor, who had arrived at the theater.

A tense situation prevailed at the theater in the busy area. Following the stampede incident, the woman, who died later, and her son were shifted to a hospital. A large number of fans thronged the theater to catch a glimpse of the actor, who watched the show along with some other members of the film unit.

Amid the chaos at the theater, the main gate also collapsed. As Allu Arjun was still inside the theater, the police beefed up security with the deployment of additional force to prevent any untoward incident, as reported by IANS. Director Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is all set to release in multiple languages on Thursday.

The premiere shows were scheduled at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in selected theaters in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Bengaluru. The much-awaited movie is slated to release on more than 10,000 screens in 2D and 4DX formats. The release of the 3D version was cancelled at the last minute due to a delay in post-production.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is a sequel to the 2021 film 'Pushpa: The Rise,' which was a massive hit across India.

'Pushpa 2' features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Like in 'Pushpa: The Rise,' Fahadh Faasil will be seen in a key role. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Daali Dhananjaya, and others are part of the supporting cast.

Cashing in on the high anticipation among fans, the ticket prices of the movie have been hiked in both the Telugu states. A public interest litigation was filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the state government's action in allowing a hike in ticket prices. The court, however, refused to stay the film's release.

(With IANS Inputs)