World Earth Day 2023: Remembering Wholesome Moments Of Environment Activist Allu Arjun

New Delhi: On the occasion of ‘World Earth Day’, we look back at some videos of Allu Arjun, who, by his actions and example, have paved the way for a new generation of environmentalists. On his birthday, Allu Arjun is often greeted and gifted by fans with flower pots and plants, inspired by his love and passion for making the country a greener place to live in.

Allu Arjun has always felt strongly about environmental conservation and has actively participated in several initiatives to promote environmental sustainability. In 2014, he became the brand ambassador for the 'Go Green' campaign, which aimed to promote sustainable living practices and reduce carbon emissions. As part of this campaign, he encouraged people to use public transport and plant trees.

Arjun is also known for his love for nature and wildlife. While shooting for Pushpa, he ensured that the forests were clean and pristine post-filming. His friends and family are also known to often gift him plants as he values those above all else. From his office to his home, all of it is lit with lush greenery and trees. The megastar often posts pictures of himself watering his plants and encourages fans to plant more trees. He also prefers gifting pots of small plants and seeds to his near and dear ones on special occasions, addressing the need for afforestation, and stressing the rising issues of deforestation and global warming.

Arjun has been actively involved in the conservation of forests and has adopted a village in Telangana to promote eco-friendly practices. In 2021, he was appointed as the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department and has been promoting its initiatives to protect the state's biodiversity.

Considering his constant efforts of ‘going green’, we today on ‘World Earth Day’ celebrate the Leading Man who by his actions and initiatives has set an example that’s inspired millions to take up the cause and be more sensitive and responsible towards our environment.