After penning down heart-touching and emotional dialogues for films like Bommaarillu Athidhi, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Kick, Mr. Perfect, Panjaa, Yevadu, Kerintha, Cheekati Rajyam, Oopiri, Goodachari and others, writer Abburi Ravi has stolen our hearts and he will keep doing it. The writer is now making his acting debut by playing Ghazi Baba, a terrorist in upcoming thriller Operation Gold Fish.

Director Adivi Sai Kiran is introducing the well-known writer as an actor. The first look of Ravi’s role was unveiled by director Trivikram Srinivas and he appreciated, as well as congratulated the team.

Releasing the First Look, Trivikram Srinivas said, "I am happy that Abbu (Abburi Ravi) is getting introduced in a villainous role. I and Abburi Ravi studied together. He has always been my favourite friend. I came to know a few months ago from him that Sai Kiran is making a movie on Kashmiri Pandits. I hope ravi will not stop writing after this film.”

Kiran has made films like 'Vinayakudu', 'Village Lo Vinayakudu' and 'Kerintha'. Produced by Vinayakudu Talkies, 'OGF' is based on true incidents around which an imaginary story has been weaved. Aadi Saikumar is playing the role of NSG commando Arjun Pandit. Airtel 4G model Sasha Chettri, Karthik Raju, Parvateesham, Nithya Naresh, Manoj Nandam, Krishnudu, Anish Kuruvilla, Rao Ramesh and Ramajogayya Sastry are playing key roles.

Music is being composed by Sricharan Pakala of 'Kshanam', 'PSV Garuda Vega' and 'Goodachari' fame. Cinematography is by Jaipal Reddy Nimmala. Editing is by BH Garry. Fight sequences are by Ramakrishna and Subbu-Nabha duo. Lyrics are by Ramajogayya Sastry. Art direction is by Moorthy. Costumes are by Keerthi.

Script Designing is by Abburi Ravi. Story, screenplay and direction are by Adivi Saikiran.

The film is crown funded and produced by Pratibha Adivi, Katta Asish Reddy, Keshav Uma Swaroop, Padmanabha Reddy, Garry BH, Satish Degala and other members of the technical crew