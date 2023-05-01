topStoriesenglish2601459
Yash 19: KGF Star To Team With National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas?

According to sources close to the development, Yash’s next could be helmed by National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: After the massive success of 'KGF 2', Yash firmly established himself as a superstar with a huge fan base and Box Office pull globally. The film set new benchmarks and made the actor a force to reckon with. Audiences have been looking forward to details of his next, and over the last few months, there have been speculations around the actor teaming up with many major names across industries. 

While the audience awaits an official announcement, there is anticipation amongst the audience, followed by the reports about some unexpected choices for Yash's next. The actor's fans have been flooding the internet with their expectations, how he meticulously prepares for each of his films and is aiming for a film that will be of international standards. However, a certain section of the audience has also shared their reservations about the actor's atypical decisions. 

Here's a glimpse into what the audiences reaction on the anticipation around Yash 19.

An impromptu activity by the superstar’s fans inviting hugs from all those who were awaiting his next received quite a fiery response.

His fans have also flooded social media on how the actor dedicates himself to each project,  has a knack for selecting great scripts and has a history of churning superhits with relatively new directors.

With the reports, there is a lot of speculation that the film will be at par with the global standards

On the other hand, there is a section of the audience who have shared their apprehensions and even felt that the actor might lose the popularity he gained after the massive success of his last film. 

All eyes are now on Yash and what he has planned for the audience.

