Yash excited about 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Mumbai: Actor Yash is looking forward to the second chapter of upcoming Kannada action-drama "KGF", and says the scale of presentation of the sequel will be higher with "a couple of very complex action scenes".

Following the runaway success of "KGF", which emerged as the first Kannada film to breach the Rs 200 crore club worldwide, the hype for "KGF: Chapter 2" has reached unprecedented heights. And Yash feels there are "huge expectations to live up to".

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Months after its release, "KGF" continues to run in many centres?

A. We`ve been tracking its course through the weeks and frankly, though we expected the film to succeed, the level of success has left us quite dazed.

Q. So "KGF" part two?

A. We will go on the floors at the end of April or the beginning of May. We`ve locked in the script and it`s now in pre-production. The scale of presentation this time would be much higher. Now that "KGF" is a recognisable brand, we have huge expectations to live up to. Not that, we were any less careful in the first part. Only technically this time we need to be a little more sophisticated. There are a couple of very complex action scenes in the sequel. For this, we may get help from foreign technicians.

Q. Do you feel Indian technicians lag behind in action scenes?

A. Not at all! In fact, I believe Indian technicians are the best in the world. In the first chapter, we achieved everything with Indian technicians and most of them were from Karnataka. This time again, we will be using the same team. Only if foreign technicians are required would we consider them. Only because they`ve the resources that we perhaps don`t. Otherwise, we don`t lag behind in talent.

Q. Are you looking at penetrating the international market with part two?

A. The first part too penetrated the international market, though not as much as we would have liked. This time, we hope to be better equipped to make inroads abroad. Lots of foreigners have watched "KGF". This time we hope to make a world-class film.

Q. You did consider doing something else before doing "KGF" again. I remember you told me that the last time we spoke?

A. I did. But then audiences expectations are so high we don`t want to disappoint them by breaking their concentration from the first part to the second. If the second part comes later, it would be of no use. People really want to watch it now. The most important factor for doing "KGF 2" right after the first chapter is my look.

Q. How is your recently-born daughter doing? What have you named her?

A. We can only name her after five or nine months. We will have a big ceremony after five months where her name will be officially announced. She will be named after a Hindu goddess.

Q. Success hasn`t changed you at all?

A. I am no stranger to success. What this film did was to broaden my fan base many times over. If I was a newcomer in "KGF", you may have found me walking with my head in the clouds.

Q. Your message to fans?

A. Please give the second chapter of "KGF" even more love than you gave the first chapter.