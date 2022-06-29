NewsEntertainmentRegional
SAMANTHA RUTUH PRABHU

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sci-fi-thriller likely to get postponed

The upcoming drama 'Yashoda' is a survival thriller about an imprisoned woman, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It was originally shot in Telugu, but is now scheduled to be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi after being dubbed.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sci-fi-thriller likely to get postponed

Hyderabad: The release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming movie, the Hari and Harish-directed 'woman-centric sci-fi thriller' 'Yashoda', has most likely been delayed. The principal photography of the film began in December 2021 and it was scheduled to hit theatres on August 12, 2022. 

The film was expected to face a clash with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chadda'. However, as per latest report, the release date of the sci-fi thriller film is likely to be pushed.

'Yashoda' was slated to premiere on August 12, but the makers are now said to be looking for a new release date. They have, however, not made a formal announcement to this effect, nor an explanation for the postponement.

The upcoming drama 'Yashoda' is a survival thriller about an imprisoned woman, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It was originally shot in Telugu, but is now scheduled to be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi after being dubbed.

In addition to Samantha, other notable actors in the movie include Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and Kalpika Ganesh.

Live TV

Samantha Rutuh PrabhuSamantha filmYashodaSamantha controversyAamir khanKareena Kapoor Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri