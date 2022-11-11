topStoriesenglish
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 08:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Yashoda' fan reviews: Samantha Ruth Prabhu called an 'undisputed Queen'!

New Delhi: Fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of India's favourite female star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as her solo-led film, Yashoda has finally hit the theatres. The buzz about the actress's solo lead is around all corners considering her mega popularity across the country. 

As Samantha is seen playing the role of a surrogate mother, she beings her action avatar to the audience in the film. The netizens cannot contain their excitement already, as they all are flooding their social media with showers of praise for the superstar. 

While Samantha was equally excited about the release of the film, seems like all the hard work that she has put in to bring this character has started to give results with the unprecedented love she is receiving from the netizens. Some of the fan comments read:

 

 

 

 

With such a great response from the audience and unanimous raving reviews from critics, Samantha thanked all with a post today, saying, "Day made…Thank you for the encouragement and appreciation. Feel motivated to work harder. Ever grateful #YashodaTheMovie"

With Yashoda now released, she is all set to be seen in Kushi, Shaakuntalam, Citadel and another Hollywood project next as well.

