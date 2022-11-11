New Delhi: Fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of India's favourite female star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as her solo-led film, Yashoda has finally hit the theatres. The buzz about the actress's solo lead is around all corners considering her mega popularity across the country.

As Samantha is seen playing the role of a surrogate mother, she beings her action avatar to the audience in the film. The netizens cannot contain their excitement already, as they all are flooding their social media with showers of praise for the superstar.

While Samantha was equally excited about the release of the film, seems like all the hard work that she has put in to bring this character has started to give results with the unprecedented love she is receiving from the netizens. Some of the fan comments read:

Sammm you nailed and Rocked , Really love you a lots @Samanthaprabhu2

Very emotional was Climax, I didn't feel it was just acting .#SamanthaRuthPrabhu .#YashodaTheMovie pic.twitter.com/3e9tQsYPoX — Deeksha Sam (@DeekshaSammu) November 11, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is officially the undisputed Queen of TFI Yashoda is a great film with well written script and the best acting by our Queen Sam @Samanthaprabhu2 #Yashoda #YashodaReview #YashodaTheMovie pic.twitter.com/RIvaUVCvwv — Anthony Daniel Joseph (@DonDaniel007) November 11, 2022

What a performance @Samanthaprabhu2 you go girl stronger and higher.We all are there for you#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #YashodaTheMovie amazing thriller movie — chandana (@chandu0716) November 11, 2022

With such a great response from the audience and unanimous raving reviews from critics, Samantha thanked all with a post today, saying, "Day made…Thank you for the encouragement and appreciation. Feel motivated to work harder. Ever grateful #YashodaTheMovie"

With Yashoda now released, she is all set to be seen in Kushi, Shaakuntalam, Citadel and another Hollywood project next as well.