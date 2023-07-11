Yash's 'KGF' Chapter 1 And 2 To Release In Japan

New Delhi: The craze for Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 1' and 'Chapter 2' has not ended yet. After receiving a massive response at the Indian box office, both films are now set to be released in Japan.

Taking to Twitter, production house Hombale Films dropped an announcement video from Rocky Bhai aka Yash in which he can be seen addressing the Japanese audience about this grand release in their country. They wrote, "Save the Date, #Japan! July 14th is the day! We are thrilled to announce that the much-awaited release of #KGFChapter1 & #KGFChapter2 is happening in Japan for the FIRST time ever! Experience the breathtaking journey of Rocky Bhai as he rises to power and takes on the world of crime! Mark your calendars and get ready to witness the cinematic marvel that has captured hearts worldwide! @_KGFmovie."

Save the Date, #Japan! July 14th is the day!



We are thrilled to announce that the much-awaited release of #KGFChapter1 & #KGFChapter2 is happening in Japan for the FIRST time ever!



Experience the breathtaking journey of Rocky Bhai as he rises to… pic.twitter.com/Qyq67pyqNT — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) July 10, 2023

cre Trending Stories

The films are set to release in Japan on July 14. In the video, the actor said, "Namaste Japan, my movie KGF 1 and 2 is releasing in Japan. KGF movie is all about strength, courage, power and determination. All this packed with loads of entertainment and fantastic action, and ofcourse! It oozes Rocky's madness. Come witness this magic at the nearest theatre and I am sure you're gonna cherish this for a very long time. So Japan, Fastennn your seatbelts."

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 1 and 2 were the biggest film that was released in 2018 and 2022 respectively that set examples of their success all across the world.

With the success of KGF, Yash became a global sensation and a face of the Kannada industry which took the industry on the global map. With people copying Rocky bhai's haircut to his beard to donning his styled pattern suits, Yash truly ruled over the hearts of the audience like madness.

'KGF: Chapter 2' also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.