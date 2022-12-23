Year Ender 2022: Top Telugu movies and shows to watch on Netflix before the year ends!

New Delhi: Telugu movies are being loved across India. With Netflix's subtitles and dubs, language no longer remains a barrier for fans of Telugu cinema. From Godse to Krishna Vrinda Vihari, we have compiled a list of 2022 Telugu movies and shows on Netflix that you can stream before the year ends.

Godse

Directed by Gopi Ganesh, the Telugu action thriller stars Satya Dev, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Adithya Menon in the lead. The movie narrates the story of Godse who holds several high-profile officials captive which leads to negotiations with police investigators. A legal battle between Godse and the government ensues, as he starts to expose the system's covert plan to destroy students' chances of successful jobs and fulfilling lives. The movie is an interesting take on the police-politicians nexus and its effect on the common people.

Ante Sundaraniki

Directed by Vivek Athreya, Ante Sundaraniki is a Netflix Telugu-language romantic comedy film. This story portrays the relationship between a Brahmin man Sundar (Nani) and Christian woman Leela (Nazariya Nazim) who fall in love and want to get married. In an effort to persuade their parents, the youngsters tell conflicting tales, which confuses matters and creates a comedic mess. The hilarious family entertainer is available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and is ideal for viewing with family.

Mishan Impossible

This thriller drama follows the life of three young people on their own mission to capture the country's most wanted criminal. They face their own set of difficulties in the process. Directed by Swaroop RSJ and starring Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, Bhannu Prakshan in the lead role, the film features subtle emotional nuances that will make you laugh and cry at the same time.