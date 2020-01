Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: Dhanush, Vijay, Nayanthara win top honours

New Delhi: One of the most coveted and prestigious Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 took place recently and some of the top names from the Tamil movie industry won big. Dhanush, Vijay, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni were amongst many actors who took home the golden trophy.

Check out who won what:

Several renowned names such as Kamal Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi were amongst many others who were present at the do. Boney Kapoor awarded Nayanthara the 'Sridevi Inspiring Woman of Indian Cinema Award' for portraying her character brilliantly in 'Thiraiyan Thiruvizha'.

Congratulations to all the winners!