Anandi Gopal

Zee Studios to release Marathi film 'Anandi Gopal'

Zee Studios will bankroll 'Anandi Gopal' which is expected to have a wide overseas release as well.

Zee Studios to release Marathi film 'Anandi Gopal'
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Marathi movie 'Anandi Gopal' presents the story of a husband and wife. The slice-of-life film delves on the plot of how Anandi, who is motivated by her husband to bring about a change in the society sets out on her own journey full of hardships.

It is based on the life of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi—country's one of the first female physicians. The Marathi movie will hit the screens on February 15, 2019. it is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Zee Studios to release #Marathi film #AnandiGopal on 15 Feb 2019... Will have a wide release #Overseas [day/date] on the same date... Poster:”

Zee Studios will bankroll 'Anandi Gopal' which is expected to have a wide overseas release as well.

Lalit Prabhakar and Bhagyashree Milind are playing the lead characters of Gopal Rao and Anandi Gopal in the movie.

Anandi is said to be the first female from Bombay presidency to have graduated with a two-year degree in western medicine in the United States. Her husband motivated and encouraged her to pursue medicine study.

 

Anandi GopalAnandi Gopalrao JoshiMarathi filmLalit PrabhakarBhagyashree MilindZee Studios
