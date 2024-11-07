ZEE5 Announces World Digital Premiere Of 'Dharmaveer 2: Mukkam Post Thane'

New Delhi: ZEE5 announces the world digital premiere of ‘Dharamveer 2 - Mukkam Post Thane’- the recently released Marathi-language biographical political drama that continues the extraordinary saga of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

“The torchbearer of legacy," as many call him, Dighe's story is brought to life with the powerful performance of Prasad Oak alongside co-actor Kshitish Date, who portrays the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. Dharamveer 2 is directed by Pravin Tarde and produced by Zee Studios and Saahil Motion Arts.

All About Dharamveer 2 - Mukkam Post Thane

‘Dharamveer 2’ picks up where the first part left off, focusing on the pivotal moments that led Eknath Shinde to split from the Shiv Sena in 2022. The film delves into the challenges of political loyalty and ambition, exploring Shinde's journey as Dighe's heir and the challenges he faced as he navigated a shifting political landscape. With Mahesh Limaye’s striking cinematography and a compelling musical score, the sequel promises to deliver an engaging story that resonates with contemporary audiences while honoring the legacy of Anand Dighe.

Expressing his excitement about the sequel Director Pravin Tarde said, “Having the opportunity to create a sequel to 'Dharamveer' has been an enriching journey. Crafting a biographical drama is a beautiful challenge; I aimed to ensure that the story remains engaging while staying true to the essence of Anand Dighe and Eknath Shinde’s lives. And the love from audiences’ have been truly gratifying. Also, I want to thank Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date for their dedication, passion and performance. It is one for the history books. As the film premieres on ZEE5 now, I am excited to share this journey with a broader audience, and I hope the love continues to grow in the future.”

Prasad Oak opens up about portraying the character of Anand Dighe Saheb, he said, “Portraying Anand Dighe Saheb has been both a challenge and a life-changing experience for me. The audience’s love and blessings during the theatrical release have been overwhelming, and I hope that this enthusiasm continues with the world digital premiere on ZEE5. It is a great honour for any actor to get to portray such a remarkable, loved and applauded personality like Anand Dighe Saheb so while there was pressure to perform, there was also an opportunity to punch above my weight and deliver a blockbuster performance”. While I have had the privilege of working on many films throughout my career, this one remains closest to my heart and has provided me with immense recognition. I’m excited for the opportunity to share Anand Dighe Saheb’s remarkable journey with viewers around the world.”

Featuring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in pivotal roles, ‘Dharamveer 2 - Mukkam Post Thane’ is streaming exclusively only on ZEE5.