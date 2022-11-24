5 signs that it's time to break up; read here

New Delhi: It might sound easy and normal but breaking up is the hardest part of any relationship. Well, we don’t expect that our relationship with someone special will fall apart and as it couldn’t work out despite numerous efforts. We choose to enter a relationship hoping that it would last forever, and we both will grow together, evolve together and make the most of our lives together. However, we forget the fact that not everything and everyone is meant to stay till eternity. Thus, we start wondering if it is the time to end things and begin a new journey.

Here are the 5 signs that you should walk away and break off with your partner.

You’ve been physically or mentally abused

No matter how much we deny but most of us have faced physical, mental, sexual or financial abuse. But love makes us ignore our self-respect and we find it difficult to walk away despite being many abused multiple times. Believe me, there is no clearer sign that the relationship is not healthy. Rather than taking it upon ourselves and trying to change ourselves for them, we should prioritize our safety and mental wellbeing.

You are no longer interested in sex

Of course sex is not the most important aspect but in a relationship, it is one of the major part. So, if you don’t feel like having sex with your partner, it’s a clear sign that you should break up with you partner.

You don’t find them trustworthy

Trust is the foundation of any relationship. It is the most important aspect and you should be able to trust you partner to ensure that you have a future with him. If trusting your partner has become an issue, you are in a wrong relationship. It will collapse and no matter what it will be impossible for you to stay with them for a long period of time.

Feeling down regularly

Happiness should be the priority. You don’t enjoy the company and you’re not having a great time together. Simply put, you’re not happy and you should immediately take the necessary step.

Compromising your self respect

It is a red flag if you’re forced to compromise your self respect and values for the sake of a healthy relationship with your partner. It is your values and integrity which define who you are as an individual. Once these are compromised, you must walk off and leave it then and there.