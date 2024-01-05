Relax Gen-Z! Dating Is Going To Be A Lot 'Easier' In 2024

Studies show that this year, the dating world will be undergoing a significant transformation, ushering in a new era of connectivity, authenticity, and overall ease. A recent consumer analysis by the Indian dating app QuackQuack revealed that 33% of GenZ daters believe that dating is about to get simpler and less toxic. The study was conducted among 15,000 respondents between the ages of 18 and 26 hailing from Tier 1, 2, and 3 Indian cities. The participants are mostly students and some working professionals.

QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented, "We have a large number of GenZ population on our app, and evidently, this group can predict dating trends better than anyone. In our study, the 18 to 26 age group envisioned a future where individuals embrace personal growth, forge meaningful connections, and prioritise mental health; we want to learn more and take the necessary measures to pave the way for a non-toxic dating landscape."

Emphasis On Mental Health

Dating in 2024 is taking a holistic approach by prioritising mental health, said 46% of respondents above 20. They highlighted how both individuals and dating platforms are recognizing the importance of creating spaces that foster positivity and support, and that will precisely be why dating will be more aligned with personal well-being and not just love and romance. These individuals revealed that open conversations about emotional well-being are becoming integral parts of the dating experience. Mindful exercises like intentional eye contact, daily appreciation, and affirmations are being followed by new couples to create better connections and a safer space. These daters are encouraging people to address even minor mental health concerns in the early stages of their relationship, making it a more compassionate and understanding environment.

Inclusive Relationships

Society's understanding of relationships is evolving, and 2024 is seeing a surge in acceptance of diverse relationship models. QuackQuack's consumer analysis shows that at least 11% of daters from across India are choosing non-traditional paths and gaining visibility and acceptance. 21% of daters from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities explained that online dating apps are the best option when it comes to choosing a non-traditional relationship pattern; these platforms allow individuals to find partners who align with their values and lifestyles. This inclusivity is fostering a more supportive and understanding dating culture.

Personal Growth

Relationship goals mean much more than finding the perfect partner or being perfectly compatible. Personal growth in a relationship is the primary focus in 2024. 37% of women between 18 and 25 called dating a journey of self-discovery; they disclosed that in today's day and age, people are seeking partners who complement their personal development rather than fulfilling predefined societal expectations. This shift is promoting healthier relationships and a more open mindset. People are no longer fascinated by outer beauty but rather attracted by kindness and intelligence.

Authenticity Over Perfection

A much-needed break from the body image issues created by social media, GenZ from Tier 1 said the era of curated perfection is fading away, dating shifting towards more body positivity and making room for authenticity. In 2024, daters are embracing their imperfections, and some are even connecting over them, said these participants. Being true to yourself is an attractive quality in a person. This trend encourages genuine connections, as individuals feel more comfortable expressing their real selves without fear of judgment.

Mindful Unplugging

Dating Fatigue has been one of the most talked-about phenomena in the past couple of years, and to combat it, daters are adopting mindful unplugging. 49% of men and women above 22 illustrated the importance of taking breaks from constant online interactions, allowing space and time for personal reflection and real-world connections.