Valentine's Day 2023: 14 Mushy, Romantic Quotes to Share With Your Beloved

Love surely makes the world go round and once you have been struck by Cupid's bow, even the most cynic of us can go all mushy! Every year from February 7 to February 14, Valentine's Week is celebrated. The week begins with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. And on February 14, it's a BIG day to celebrate love - Valentine's Day. Be it novels, poems, or films, love has eternally inspired works of art. Let's check out 14 beautiful quotes that you can share with your Valentine at this time of the year.

Valentine's Day 2023: 14 Love-Filled Quotes

1. "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." - Virginia Woolf

2. The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn

3. "I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had." - The Notebook

4. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever.” - Alfred Tennyson

5. "Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you." - Elvis Presley

6. You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

7. "I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one... you never give up." - Crazy, Stupid, Love

8. “You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” - Dr. Seuss

9. “As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” - John Green, The Fault in Our Stars

10. “There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.” - Sarah Dessen, The Truth About Forever

11. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” - When Harry Met Sally

12. “I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” - F. Scott Fitzgerald

13. "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." - Maya Angelou

14. “You are, and always have been, my dream.” - Nicholas Sparks